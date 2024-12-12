Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 6.68% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is down 23.38% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 9.51% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and STLD make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 9.90% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.55% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 3.31% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Energy
|-0.5%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
WMLP Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of TWOK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.