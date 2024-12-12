Thursday Sector Laggards: Materials, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 6.68% year-to-date. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is down 23.38% year-to-date, and Steel Dynamics Inc. is up 9.51% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and STLD make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) and Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 9.90% on a year-to-date basis. Marathon Petroleum Corp., meanwhile, is up 1.55% year-to-date, and Valero Energy Corp is up 3.31% year-to-date. Combined, MPC and VLO make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Utilities +0.2% Financial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Materials -0.5% Energy -0.5%

