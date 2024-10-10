Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.4%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 20.34% year-to-date. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.73% year-to-date, and Verisk Analytics Inc is up 12.52% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and VRSK make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 15.75% on a year-to-date basis. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, meanwhile, is up 21.63% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 33.70% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
