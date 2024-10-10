News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Services

October 10, 2024 — 02:51 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 3.4%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 20.34% year-to-date. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 28.73% year-to-date, and Verisk Analytics Inc is up 12.52% year-to-date. Combined, GNRC and VRSK make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Services stocks, Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) and Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 15.75% on a year-to-date basis. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, meanwhile, is up 21.63% year-to-date, and Warner Bros Discovery Inc, is down 33.70% year-to-date. WBD makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.1%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Utilities-0.3%
Healthcare-0.4%
Financial-0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.5%
Services-0.6%
Industrial-0.7%

