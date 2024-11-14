News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Healthcare

November 14, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.4% and 6.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 23.89% year-to-date. Leidos Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 58.30% year-to-date, and General Dynamics Corp is up 15.21% year-to-date. Combined, LDOS and GD make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 7.87% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.51% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 4.59% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products+0.3%
Services+0.3%
Utilities+0.2%
Energy-0.4%
Financial-0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.6%
Healthcare-0.9%
Materials-0.9%
Industrial-1.4%

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
