Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.4% and 6.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 23.89% year-to-date. Leidos Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 58.30% year-to-date, and General Dynamics Corp is up 15.21% year-to-date. Combined, LDOS and GD make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Symbol: CRL) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 7.87% on a year-to-date basis. Charles River Laboratories International Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.51% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 4.59% year-to-date. Combined, CRL and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.3% Utilities +0.2% Energy -0.4% Financial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Healthcare -0.9% Materials -0.9% Industrial -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Nelson Peltz Stock Picks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RWDE

 VERI Historical Earnings



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.