Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Healthcare

September 05, 2024 — 02:39 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.1% and 5.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 12.42% year-to-date. Copart Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.59% year-to-date, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., is down 8.41% year-to-date. Combined, CPRT and ODFL make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.8% and 8.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 14.37% on a year-to-date basis. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.72% year-to-date, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, is down 13.19% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and ZBH make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+0.1%
Utilities-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Energy-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.4%
Financial-0.5%
Materials-0.5%
Healthcare-0.8%
Industrial-0.9%

Also see:

