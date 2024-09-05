Thursday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.1% and 5.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 12.42% year-to-date. Copart Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.59% year-to-date, and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., is down 8.41% year-to-date. Combined, CPRT and ODFL make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.8% and 8.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and up 14.37% on a year-to-date basis. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.72% year-to-date, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, is down 13.19% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and ZBH make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
