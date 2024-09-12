Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.2% and 1.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 14.98% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 29.79% year-to-date, and Agilent Technologies, Inc., is down 1.28% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and A make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.1% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 24.06% on a year-to-date basis. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.16% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 15.52% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and WEC make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +1.2% Materials +1.0% Industrial +0.7% Energy +0.7% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare +0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Healthcare Dividend Stock List

 Institutional Holders of BATS

 LKSD YTD Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.