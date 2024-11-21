Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 6.76% year-to-date. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 6.36% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation is up 11.41% year-to-date. Combined, GEHC and INCY make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.9%. Among large Services stocks, Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) and Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.7% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 25.44% on a year-to-date basis. Alphabet Inc, meanwhile, is up 19.08% year-to-date, and Alphabet Inc is up 19.14% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.0% Industrial +1.6% Utilities +1.3% Financial +1.3% Materials +1.2% Energy +1.2% Consumer Products +1.1% Services +0.9% Healthcare +0.8%

