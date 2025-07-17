Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.4% and 4.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.69% year-to-date. Abbott Laboratories, meanwhile, is up 8.30% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 29.33% year-to-date. Combined, ABT and MOH make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) and Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.5% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.98% on a year-to-date basis. Elevance Health Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.40% year-to-date, and Prologis Inc is up 2.75% year-to-date.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.0% Materials +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Energy +0.7% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.3% Healthcare -0.2%

