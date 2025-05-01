Markets
BDX

Thursday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

May 01, 2025 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Healthcare companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) and Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 15.6% and 10.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 2.2% on the day, and up 0.27% year-to-date. Becton, Dickinson & Co, meanwhile, is down 22.47% year-to-date, and Eli Lilly is up 4.90% year-to-date. Combined, BDX and LLY make up approximately 14.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.5% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.16% on a year-to-date basis. Church & Dwight Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.01% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 21.50% year-to-date. CHD makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.8%
Utilities+0.4%
Energy+0.4%
Industrial+0.3%
Materials+0.3%
Financial+0.2%
Services-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.5%
Healthcare-0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding FRN
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RYU
 CTO Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding FRN-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RYU-> CTO Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BDX
LLY
XLV
CHD
EL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.