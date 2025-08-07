In trading on Thursday, grocery & drug stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Primo Brands, down about 13.8% and shares of Krispy Kreme off about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are defense shares, down on the day by about 2% as a group, led down by Optex Systems Holdings, trading lower by about 3.4% and Elbit Systems, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Grocery & Drug Stores, Defense Stocks

