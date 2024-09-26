Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 4.77% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.21% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc is up 31.80% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OKE make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 28.76% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 203.10% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 122.88% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+2.2%
|Industrial
|+1.4%
|Services
|+1.3%
|Consumer Products
|+1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Healthcare
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-2.0%
