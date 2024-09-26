News & Insights

Markets
FANG

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

September 26, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.4%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 4.77% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 14.21% year-to-date, and ONEOK Inc is up 31.80% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and OKE make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 28.76% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 203.10% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 122.88% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 10.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Materials+2.2%
Industrial+1.4%
Services+1.3%
Consumer Products+1.2%
Technology & Communications+1.0%
Healthcare+0.5%
Financial+0.2%
Utilities-0.0%
Energy-2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
 WKEY Options Chain
 LATN Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FANG
OKE
XLE
VST
CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.