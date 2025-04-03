Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 7.9% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 14.3% and 13.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 6.8% on the day, and up 3.27% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 20.07% year-to-date, and Phillips 66, is down 4.30% year-to-date. Combined, APA and PSX make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 5.7% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 17.5% and 16.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 6.0% in midday trading, and down 15.18% on a year-to-date basis. Dell Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 31.36% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 27.84% year-to-date. Combined, DELL and MCHP make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.3% Healthcare -1.6% Consumer Products -2.4% Financial -4.0% Services -4.2% Materials -4.8% Industrial -5.4% Technology & Communications -5.7% Energy -7.9%

