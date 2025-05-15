Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 0.27% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.71% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 12.58% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Materials stocks, Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.46% on a year-to-date basis. Bunge Global SA, meanwhile, is up 3.23% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 30.00% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.7% Healthcare +1.2% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.4% Technology & Communications +0.1% Materials 0.0% Energy -0.5%

