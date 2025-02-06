News & Insights

Thursday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

February 06, 2025 — 02:34 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within the sector, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 3.39% year-to-date. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.00% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 14.30% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and BKR make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.0% and 10.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 7.20% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.10% year-to-date, and Hologic Inc, is down 9.24% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and HOLX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products+0.5%
Services+0.2%
Financial+0.1%
Utilities-0.0%
Technology & Communications-0.3%
Industrial-0.3%
Materials-0.3%
Healthcare-1.4%
Energy-2.0%

