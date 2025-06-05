Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

June 05, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 17.2% and 8.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 7.82% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.01% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 25.08% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.06% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 3.63% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 11.53% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and EMN make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.6%
Services+0.4%
Technology & Communications+0.4%
Industrial+0.3%
Healthcare+0.2%
Utilities+0.1%
Financial+0.1%
Materials0.0%
Consumer Products-0.8%

