Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 17.2% and 8.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 7.82% year-to-date. Brown-Forman Corp, meanwhile, is down 27.01% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc, is down 25.08% year-to-date.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Materials stocks, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) and Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.06% on a year-to-date basis. Nucor Corp., meanwhile, is up 3.63% year-to-date, and Eastman Chemical Co, is down 11.53% year-to-date. Combined, NUE and EMN make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Contrarian Outlook
CNXN YTD Return
GAM Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.