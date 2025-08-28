Thursday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.9% and 5.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 7.26% year-to-date. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 16.69% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 22.84% year-to-date. HRL makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 10.6% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 0.20% on a year-to-date basis. Cooper Companies, Inc., meanwhile, is down 27.97% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 25.25% year-to-date. Combined, COO and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Financial
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
