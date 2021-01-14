Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Water Utilities

In trading on Thursday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Montrose Environmental Group, down about 2.3% and shares of Casella Waste Systems off about 2.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are water utilities shares, down on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Essential Utilities, trading lower by about 1.9% and Consolidated Water, trading lower by about 1.2%.

