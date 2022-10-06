In trading on Thursday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Waste Connections, down about 6.9% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 4.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 2.2% as a group, led down by Montauk Renewables, trading lower by about 10.6% and TransAlta, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Electric Utilities

