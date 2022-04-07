In trading on Thursday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Mullen Automotive, down about 13.8% and shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles down about 7.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Gamestop, trading lower by about 8.7% and Rent-a-center, trading lower by about 4.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Music & Electronics Stores

