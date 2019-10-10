Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 23.92% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.10% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 8.02% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and EXC make up approximately 6.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) and Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 30.63% on a year-to-date basis. NetApp, Inc., meanwhile, is down 13.54% year-to-date, and Cisco Systems Inc is up 8.75% year-to-date. Combined, NTAP and CSCO make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.2% Financial +0.9% Energy +0.9% Industrial +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities -0.0%

