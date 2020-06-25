Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 12.75% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 20.91% year-to-date, and Southern Company , is down 18.33% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and SO make up approximately 11.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Services stocks, PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM) and Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 5.07% on a year-to-date basis. PulteGroup Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.35% year-to-date, and Kohl's Corp., is down 59.98% year-to-date. KSS makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Financial +0.8% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial 0.0% Materials -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.9% Utilities -1.5%

