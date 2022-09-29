Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 4.1% loss. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.6% and 5.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 4.0% on the day, and down 4.62% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 6.63% year-to-date, and PPL Corp, is down 11.61% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and PPL make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 3.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 23.9% and 8.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 3.8% in midday trading, and down 29.72% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is down 49.50% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 66.33% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and CZR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.0% Healthcare -1.4% Financial -1.9% Industrial -2.3% Materials -2.6% Consumer Products -2.8% Technology & Communications -2.8% Services -3.3% Utilities -4.1%

