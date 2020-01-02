Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.6% loss. Within the sector, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Evergy Inc, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, NRG and EVRG make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Materials stocks, CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. CF Industries Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Sealed Air Corp, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, CF and SEE make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Industrial +0.5% Energy -0.0% Services -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Financial -0.5% Consumer Products -0.9% Materials -1.1% Utilities -1.6%

