Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 8.35% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 21.98% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 2.11% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and WEC make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) and Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.3% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 13.29% on a year-to-date basis. Alliance Data Systems Corp., meanwhile, is down 56.09% year-to-date, and Iron Mountain Inc , is down 11.68% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Consumer Products +0.1% Materials +0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Financial -0.1% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Utilities -0.6%

