Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 2.45% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.46% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc is up 14.56% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and CNP make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.5% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 11.27% on a year-to-date basis. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is up 43.50% year-to-date, and ABIOMED, Inc., is down 3.72% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and ABMD make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.0% Financial +0.8% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.7% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Healthcare +0.4% Utilities 0.0%

