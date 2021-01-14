Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and down 0.29% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.45% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp, is down 5.14% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and AEE make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 3.31% on a year-to-date basis. Viatris Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.55% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc is up 0.11% year-to-date. Combined, VTRS and PRGO make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.0% Financial +1.1% Industrial +1.0% Services +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Materials +0.5% Healthcare -0.1% Utilities -0.3%

