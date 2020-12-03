Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.8% loss. Within the sector, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 0.04% year-to-date. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 8.03% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp, is down 5.68% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and PNW make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 10.49% on a year-to-date basis. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 39.92% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is down 6.93% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and XRAY make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Industrial +1.2% Services +0.9% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.5% Materials +0.3% Healthcare -0.2% Utilities -0.8%

