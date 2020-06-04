Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 6.24% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.54% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 4.81% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and NEE make up approximately 17.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 0.19% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 57.58% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 7.23% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and EW make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Industrial
|+1.1%
|Energy
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Materials
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-2.2%
