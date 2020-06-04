Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.3% on the day, and down 6.24% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is down 3.54% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 4.81% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and NEE make up approximately 17.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.8% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 0.19% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 57.58% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp, is down 7.23% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and EW make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.1% Energy +1.1% Financial +1.0% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Materials +0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Healthcare -0.5% Utilities -2.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.