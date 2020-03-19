Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.9% loss. Within the sector, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.6% and 9.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 4.2% on the day, and down 18.28% year-to-date. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.03% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 7.28% year-to-date. Combined, ED and ES make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 9.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.6% in midday trading, and down 18.90% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and ResMed Inc., is down 11.20% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and RMD make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +8.5%
Services +5.5%
Materials +4.5%
Technology & Communications +2.1%
Financial +1.7%
Industrial +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Healthcare -0.6%
Utilities -2.9%

