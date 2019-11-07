Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within the sector, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 19.37% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.33% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 23.15% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and CMS make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.46% on a year-to-date basis. Hologic Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.02% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 34.08% year-to-date. Combined, HOLX and DVA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.1%
Materials +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Financial +0.6%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Industrial +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Healthcare +0.2%
Utilities -1.5%

