Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 0.54% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.14% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 4.85% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and XEL make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and down 6.82% on a year-to-date basis. Elevance Health Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.09% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. is up 23.68% year-to-date. Combined, ELV and BMY make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.5% Technology & Communications +2.4% Materials +1.6% Services +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.1% Financial +1.1% Healthcare +0.9% Utilities -0.0%

