Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 2.72% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is down 1.20% year-to-date, and Edison International is up 0.13% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and EIX make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.9% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 7.71% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 46.12% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 20.23% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and VRTX make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.4% Services -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Energy -0.7% Financial -0.8% Materials -0.8% Utilities -0.9% Healthcare -0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.