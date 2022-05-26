Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 4.57% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.67% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 26.03% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and SRE make up approximately 9.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Medtronic PLC (Symbol: MDT) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.3% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 6.06% on a year-to-date basis. Medtronic PLC, meanwhile, is down 2.77% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 5.46% year-to-date. Combined, MDT and MOH make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +4.4% Technology & Communications +2.9% Industrial +2.8% Materials +2.3% Consumer Products +2.2% Financial +1.9% Energy +1.7% Healthcare +0.9% Utilities +0.7%

