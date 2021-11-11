Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 8.62% year-to-date. Sempra, meanwhile, is down 1.85% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 2.46% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and AEP make up approximately 8.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 18.71% on a year-to-date basis. Cooper Companies, Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.52% year-to-date, and Organon & Co is up 6.08% year-to-date. Combined, COO and OGN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Materials +1.0% Energy +0.9% Financial +0.5% Services +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Utilities -0.5%

