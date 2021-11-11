Markets
SRE

Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 8.62% year-to-date. Sempra, meanwhile, is down 1.85% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 2.46% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and AEP make up approximately 8.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) and Organon & Co (Symbol: OGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 18.71% on a year-to-date basis. Cooper Companies, Inc., meanwhile, is up 13.52% year-to-date, and Organon & Co is up 6.08% year-to-date. Combined, COO and OGN make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.2%
Materials +1.0%
Energy +0.9%
Financial +0.5%
Services +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Healthcare -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRE AEP XLU COO OGN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular