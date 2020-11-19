Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 0.35% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.21% year-to-date, and AES Corp. is up 8.05% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and AES make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) and Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 10.10% on a year-to-date basis. Franklin Resources Inc, meanwhile, is down 17.67% year-to-date, and Berkley Corp, is down 3.23% year-to-date. Combined, BEN and WRB make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.7% Healthcare -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.5% Utilities -1.2%

