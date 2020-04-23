Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.8% on the day, and down 9.64% year-to-date. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.44% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp, is down 19.89% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and EXC make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) and Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 19.1% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 29.83% on a year-to-date basis. Invesco Ltd, meanwhile, is down 56.95% year-to-date, and Apartment Investment & Management Co, is down 31.42% year-to-date. IVZ makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +3.7%
Materials +1.2%
Services +1.0%
Industrial +1.0%
Healthcare +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Financial -0.7%
Utilities -1.5%

