Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 24.80% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.09% year-to-date, and PPL Corp is up 31.53% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and PPL make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Hcp Inc (Symbol: HCP) and Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 31.29% on a year-to-date basis. Hcp Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.40% year-to-date, and Unum Group is up 3.28% year-to-date. UNM makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Materials +0.3% Energy +0.3% Financial +0.2% Utilities +0.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.