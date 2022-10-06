Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.9% loss. Within the sector, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 3.1% on the day, and down 6.75% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.13% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 8.71% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and WEC make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) and Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 17.56% on a year-to-date basis. Digital Realty Trust Inc, meanwhile, is down 44.57% year-to-date, and Crown Castle Inc, is down 31.34% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.4% Services -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Materials -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Healthcare -1.1% Financial -1.4% Utilities -2.9%

