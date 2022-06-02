Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 4.01% year-to-date. Alliant Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.73% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 15.93% year-to-date. Combined, LNT and ED make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 60.22% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 140.32% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 80.04% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HAL make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+2.5%
|Services
|+2.0%
|Materials
|+1.9%
|Industrial
|+1.8%
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.