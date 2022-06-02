Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 4.01% year-to-date. Alliant Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.73% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 15.93% year-to-date. Combined, LNT and ED make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 60.22% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 140.32% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 80.04% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HAL make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.5%
Services +2.0%
Materials +1.9%
Industrial +1.8%
Healthcare +1.3%
Financial +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Energy -0.2%
Utilities -0.5%

