Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.2%. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 14.59% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 20.42% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 7.23% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and CMS make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 51.42% on a year-to-date basis. Coterra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.04% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 178.43% year-to-date. Combined, CTRA and DVN make up approximately 4.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.4% Industrial +1.2% Services +1.1% Technology & Communications +1.0% Healthcare +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.6% Energy +0.3% Utilities +0.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.