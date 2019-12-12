Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 21.17% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 32.65% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 26.68% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and XEL make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.3%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 25.29% on a year-to-date basis. Mondelez International Inc, meanwhile, is up 33.96% year-to-date, and Hershey Company is up 39.74% year-to-date. Combined, MDLZ and HSY make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.1%
Materials +1.1%
Services +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Industrial +0.9%
Financial +0.7%
Healthcare +0.5%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Utilities -0.7%

