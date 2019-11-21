Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Thursday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 21.47% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 1.94% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 0.77% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and NRG make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) and Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.8% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 21.72% on a year-to-date basis. Conagra Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 36.79% year-to-date, and Ralph Lauren Corp is up 2.98% year-to-date. Combined, CAG and RL make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.0% Healthcare +0.1% Services 0.0% Industrial -0.2% Materials -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Financial -0.4% Technology & Communications -0.4% Utilities -0.6%

