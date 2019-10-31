Thursday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Thursday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of YRC Worldwide (YRCW), down about 12.5% and shares of Daseke (DSKE) off about 10.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Danaos Corporation (DAC), trading lower by about 5.9% and Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK), trading lower by about 4.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.