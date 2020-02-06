Thursday Sector Laggards: Transportation Services, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Thursday, transportation services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gaslog Partners (GLOP), down about 48.4% and shares of Frontline (FRO) down about 6.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), trading lower by about 13.7% and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA), trading lower by about 10.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.