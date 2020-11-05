Markets
Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Hanesbrands, down about 19.6% and shares of Gildan Activewear down about 1.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are sporting goods & activities shares, down on the day by about 0.4% as a group, led down by Drive Shack, trading lower by about 13.8% and Madison Square Garden, trading higher by about 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

