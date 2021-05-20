Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Fossil Group, off about 11.8% and shares of Ralph Lauren down about 6.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Star Bulk Carriers, trading lower by about 8.7% and Diana Shipping, trading lower by about 7.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.