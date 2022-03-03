In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of PLBY Group, off about 5.9% and shares of Crocs off about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Bumble, trading lower by about 14.5% and Digimarc, trading lower by about 13.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Information Technology Services

