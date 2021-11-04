Thursday Sector Laggards: Television & Radio, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Thursday, television & radio shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Qurate Retail, off about 22.1% and shares of Gray Television down about 9.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led down by Schweitzer-mauduit International, trading lower by about 13.2% and Koppers Holdings Inc Koppers Holdings, trading lower by about 8.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.