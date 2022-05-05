Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 4.2% loss. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 17.8% and 13.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 4.9% on the day, and down 18.44% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is down 58.96% year-to-date, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., is down 17.39% year-to-date. CTSH makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 3.9% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 4.8% in midday trading, and down 21.85% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 42.21% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 54.87% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.9% Energy -1.8% Consumer Products -2.7% Healthcare -2.7% Financial -2.8% Industrial -3.0% Materials -3.0% Services -3.9% Technology & Communications -4.2%

