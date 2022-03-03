Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.0% and 9.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 11.73% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 67.00% year-to-date, and IPG Photonics Corp, is down 33.73% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and IPGP make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 13.12% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.28% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 6.59% year-to-date. PENN makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.9% Healthcare +0.5% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Energy +0.1% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.