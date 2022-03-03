Markets
EPAM

Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Thursday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) and IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.0% and 9.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.5% on the day, and down 11.73% year-to-date. Epam Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 67.00% year-to-date, and IPG Photonics Corp, is down 33.73% year-to-date. Combined, EPAM and IPGP make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 13.12% on a year-to-date basis. Match Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.28% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 6.59% year-to-date. PENN makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.9%
Healthcare +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Financial +0.3%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Energy +0.1%
Services -0.5%
Technology & Communications -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EPAM IPGP XLK MTCH PENN

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular