Thursday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Thursday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.5% loss. Within that group, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 10.4% and 8.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 2.7% on the day, and up 30.81% year-to-date. Adobe Inc, meanwhile, is up 12.92% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc, is down 2.48% year-to-date. Combined, ADBE and SWKS make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Services stocks, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.8% and 4.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 15.81% on a year-to-date basis. Target Corp, meanwhile, is up 29.37% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc is up 38.12% year-to-date. Combined, TGT and LYV make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Thursday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.6%
Materials +1.4%
Financial +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Utilities +0.7%
Healthcare +0.5%
Industrial +0.1%
Services -0.4%
Technology & Communications -1.5%

ADBE SWKS XLK TGT LYV

